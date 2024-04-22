North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 230 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 91.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 251.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $122,017.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $122,017.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $1,820,617.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares in the company, valued at $21,552,768.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,864. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.38. 94,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,240. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.78. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.57 and a twelve month high of $229.72. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.88.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

