North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,620 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $242.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,131. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.33. The stock has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.74.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

