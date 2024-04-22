North Star Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,821 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:KO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,966,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,734,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $258.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.23%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

