Northwest Capital Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 519.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,113. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.18. 323,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.72. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $204.20.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.17.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

