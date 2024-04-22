Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Northwest Pipe worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWPX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 11,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,774. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $314.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $110.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.03 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWPX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Northwest Pipe from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

