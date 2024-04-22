Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.00

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.03 ($0.06), with a volume of 2922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.53 ($0.07).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) target price on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.04. The company has a market capitalization of £850,403.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.14, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

