Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.00

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.03 ($0.06), with a volume of 2922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.53 ($0.07).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) target price on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
