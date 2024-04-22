Novartis (NVS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Novartis to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 0.5 %

Novartis stock opened at $94.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.09 and its 200-day moving average is $99.00. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Novartis

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 33.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 111,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Novartis

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.