Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.60 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. Nucor updated its Q2 guidance to below $3.46 EPS.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE NUE traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $191.63. 1,512,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,558. Nucor has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.19 and a 200-day moving average of $173.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,683 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.83.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

