Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Nucor updated its Q2 guidance to below $3.46 EPS.
Nucor Stock Performance
Shares of NUE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.63. 1,512,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,558. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.81. Nucor has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35.
Nucor Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.
Insider Activity at Nucor
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.83.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NUE
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
