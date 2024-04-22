Nucor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 14,380 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 174% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,252 put options.

Nucor Trading Up 0.9 %

NUE traded up $1.70 on Monday, reaching $193.06. 670,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,068. Nucor has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $203.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.81. The company has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.83.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,751.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,151 shares of company stock worth $7,308,683 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Nucor by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 716.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

