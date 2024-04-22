Nucor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 14,380 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 174% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,252 put options.
Nucor Trading Up 0.9 %
NUE traded up $1.70 on Monday, reaching $193.06. 670,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,068. Nucor has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $203.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.81. The company has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Nucor Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.83.
View Our Latest Report on Nucor
Insider Activity at Nucor
In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,751.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,151 shares of company stock worth $7,308,683 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Nucor by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 716.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nucor
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.