Numis Securities Lowers DS Smith (LON:SMDS) to Hold

Numis Securities lowered shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has GBX 415 ($5.17) price target on the stock.

DS Smith stock opened at GBX 358.60 ($4.46) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 356.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 313.50. The stock has a market cap of £4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,054.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. DS Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 260.50 ($3.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 415 ($5.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.82.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

