Numis Securities Lowers DS Smith (LON:SMDS) to Hold

Numis Securities lowered shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has GBX 415 ($5.17) price target on the stock.
DS Smith Price Performance
DS Smith stock opened at GBX 358.60 ($4.46) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 356.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 313.50. The stock has a market cap of £4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,054.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. DS Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 260.50 ($3.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 415 ($5.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.82.
About DS Smith
