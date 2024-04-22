OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 24.2% annually over the last three years.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

OceanFirst Financial stock remained flat at $24.55 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.15.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.