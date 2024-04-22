OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Raymond James

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

NASDAQ:OCFC traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,432. The firm has a market cap of $910.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $19.58.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $99.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.26 million. Research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 144,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

