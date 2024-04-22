OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,841 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered shares of OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OGE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.04. The stock had a trading volume of 670,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,858. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average is $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.68%.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.