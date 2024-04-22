Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Trading Down 4.4%

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 956,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,031,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.59.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Olaplex

Olaplex Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $853.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.29 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,638,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 787,242 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,232,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,323 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,996,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 86.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 627,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 291,191 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter valued at about $660,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.