OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $71,802,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,560.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,408,000 after purchasing an additional 260,670 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 917.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,350,000 after buying an additional 199,339 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,469,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,450,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VBK stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $238.28. The company had a trading volume of 15,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $262.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.91.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

