OLD National Bancorp IN Has $10.67 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,911 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,795,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,066 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,983,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,090,000 after acquiring an additional 322,503 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,614,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,389,000 after acquiring an additional 51,732 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,247,000 after buying an additional 584,906 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.52. The company had a trading volume of 50,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.91. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

