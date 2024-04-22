OLD National Bancorp IN Has $16.19 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.14. 42,666,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,588,852. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.95.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.