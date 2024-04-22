OLD National Bancorp IN Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.23.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,630 shares of company stock worth $68,440,330. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $456.43. 474,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,159. The business’s fifty day moving average is $471.70 and its 200 day moving average is $434.36. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $357.85 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

