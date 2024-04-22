OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 476 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,292,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,158 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,606,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $905,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,902 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,830,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,360 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,033,000 after purchasing an additional 172,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,924,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,800,000 after purchasing an additional 596,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.04. 453,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,511,823. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $70.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

