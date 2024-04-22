OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $179.44. 23,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,751. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.65.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

