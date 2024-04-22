OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 20,832 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,832 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,730,208. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.43. The company has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

