OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 2,174 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.06% of Packaging Co. of America worth $9,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.03. The company had a trading volume of 41,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,861. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.69. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $122.20 and a twelve month high of $191.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.25%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

