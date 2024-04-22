Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.40.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $92.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.49. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after buying an additional 352,639 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

