OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.90.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OncoCyte

OncoCyte Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of OCX opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $6.20.

In other OncoCyte news, Director Andrew Arno purchased 33,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other OncoCyte news, Director Andrew Arno purchased 33,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 2,420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $7,066,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,929,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,392,872.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,457,288 shares of company stock worth $7,176,400. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 90,534 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $896,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 236,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.