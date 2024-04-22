Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Erste Group Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $114.88 on Thursday. Oracle has a 52 week low of $93.29 and a 52 week high of $132.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The firm has a market cap of $315.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

