O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,948 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.61% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $344,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.6% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,141,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $1,091.46. The stock had a trading volume of 340,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,535. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,093.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,011.11. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11. The company has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.19.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

