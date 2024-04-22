Orion (NYSE:OEC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Orion in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orion has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Get Orion alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OEC

Orion Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Orion stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.29. Orion has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $28.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21). Orion had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Orion will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Orion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Orion by 5.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,284,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,901,000 after purchasing an additional 171,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Orion by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,729,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,973,000 after purchasing an additional 111,363 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Orion by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,954,000 after purchasing an additional 76,480 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Orion by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,389,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,533,000 after purchasing an additional 234,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Orion by 22.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,483,000 after purchasing an additional 234,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Orion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.