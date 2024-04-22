Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.74

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.74 and last traded at $25.76, with a volume of 63285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The business had revenue of $181.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.60 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 6.22%. Analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $31,628.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 310.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

