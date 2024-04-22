Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PKG. Citigroup lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Packaging Co. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Packaging Co. of America from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.29.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.9 %

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $179.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $191.27. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.69.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 19,323.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 30,145 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,338,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 60.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 75.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 16.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

