Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered Packaging Co. of America from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.29.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PKG traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.29. 663,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,999. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.78. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $122.20 and a twelve month high of $191.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.69.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 58.96%.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,967,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

