Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.84

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 691767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market cap of $517.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 6.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $14.56.

In other news, CRO Yahav Yulzari purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $610,200.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 299,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,938.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Avi Zeevi acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $310,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,656 shares in the company, valued at $369,039.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Yahav Yulzari acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $610,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 299,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,938.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 194,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,373 in the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,686,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 3,558.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 784,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 763,407 shares during the period. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,099,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

