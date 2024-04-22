Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

POU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark cut shares of Paramount Resources from a buy rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.15.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$29.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$24.59 and a 1 year high of C$33.80.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$470.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$436.00 million. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 26.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 2.5252525 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total transaction of C$610,000.00. In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 30,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total value of C$841,120.00. Also, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total transaction of C$610,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 69,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,257 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Featured Stories

