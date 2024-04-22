Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98. Park City Group has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $178.12 million, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 169,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Park City Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Park City Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 16,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Park City Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

