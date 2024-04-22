Pax Dollar Trading Down 0% This Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $134.90 million and $2.24 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002233 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 134,748,540 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

