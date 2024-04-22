Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Acquires £149.96 in Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) insider Susan Davy purchased 23 shares of Pennon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 652 ($8.12) per share, for a total transaction of £149.96 ($186.68).

Pennon Group Trading Up 0.7 %

LON PNN traded up GBX 4.59 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 665.59 ($8.29). 81,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,616. Pennon Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 532.83 ($6.63) and a one year high of GBX 877.50 ($10.92). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 661.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 698.07. The stock has a market cap of £1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,016.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a GBX 14.04 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73,333.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.33) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pennon Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 950 ($11.83).

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

