PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in PepsiCo by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.92.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.46. 7,275,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,733,471. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $242.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

