Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Permian Resources

Permian Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PR stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,218,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,419,133. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57. Permian Resources has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 4.35.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $27,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,047,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $27,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,047,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Quinn sold 18,076,849 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $283,987,297.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,056,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,299,500.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,916,943 shares of company stock valued at $516,796,999. Corporate insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Permian Resources by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Permian Resources by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.