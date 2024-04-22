Peter Latta Sells 14,000 Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM) Stock

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Peter Latta sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$15,120.00.

Peter Latta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Peter Latta purchased 3,277 shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$2,064.51.

On Thursday, February 15th, Peter Latta bought 30,900 shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,467.00.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of TSE:ASM traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,564. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$123.81 million, a P/E ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.57 and a 12-month high of C$1.25.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( TSE:ASM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of C$17.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.0678295 earnings per share for the current year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

