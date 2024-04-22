Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 64.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PHVS. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Pharvaris from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

NASDAQ:PHVS traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 26,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,200. The stock has a market cap of $657.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of -3.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32. Pharvaris has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the third quarter worth $812,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 81,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 4th quarter worth $2,805,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pharvaris in the fourth quarter valued at $7,994,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,440,000.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

