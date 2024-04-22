Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,685.7% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3 %

PM stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,655,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,558,441. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $100.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.20 and a 200 day moving average of $92.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 103.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

