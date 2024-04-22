Pinewood Technologies Group PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 24.50 (LON:PINE)

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.50 ($0.30) per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 62.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Pinewood Technologies Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of LON PINE opened at GBX 39.95 ($0.50) on Monday. Pinewood Technologies Group has a 52 week low of GBX 34 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 40.56 ($0.50).

Get Pinewood Technologies Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Pinewood Technologies Group

In related news, insider William Berman sold 1,462,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.44), for a total value of £511,739.90 ($637,047.06). 24.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinewood Technologies Group Company Profile

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC operates as a cloud-based dealer management software provider that offers software solutions to the automotive industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers end-to-end solution that empowers vehicle retailers with efficient business processes. The company was formerly known as Pendragon PLC and changed its name to Pinewood Technologies Group PLC to February 2024.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinewood Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinewood Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.