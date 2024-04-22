Piper Sandler Cuts Avidbank (OTC:AVBH) Price Target to $23.00

Avidbank (OTC:AVBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Avidbank Stock Performance
Avidbank Company Profile
Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.
