Piper Sandler Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWN. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.60 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.04.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.83. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268,002 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,352,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

