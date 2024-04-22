Pirate Chain Trading Up 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $72.57 million and approximately $92,147.15 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00056214 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00036494 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00014135 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.