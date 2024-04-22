Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) & Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Financial Review

Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) and Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Pluri shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Pluri shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pluri and Tenaya Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluri -6,708.40% -177.94% -49.60% Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -69.94% -59.80%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluri 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Pluri and Tenaya Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Tenaya Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.40, suggesting a potential upside of 256.48%. Given Tenaya Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tenaya Therapeutics is more favorable than Pluri.

Risk and Volatility

Pluri has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaya Therapeutics has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pluri and Tenaya Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluri $290,000.00 93.78 -$28.32 million ($4.64) -1.13 Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$124.08 million ($1.67) -2.59

Pluri has higher revenue and earnings than Tenaya Therapeutics. Tenaya Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pluri, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tenaya Therapeutics beats Pluri on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pluri

Pluri Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production. The company's development pipeline includes PLX-PAD, is composed of maternal mesenchymal stromal cells originating from the placenta that is currently under phase III study for orthopedic, phase II study for COVID-19, and phase I/II clinical study for Steroid-Refractory cGVHD indications; and PLX-R18, is composed of fetal MSC like cells originating from the placenta that is currently under phase I study for HCT and pilot study for ARS indications. It is also involved in the development of modified PLX cells. The company was formerly known as Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Pluri Inc. in July 2022. Pluri Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage. It also develops an adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy designed to deliver the dworf gene for patient with dilated cardiomyopathy; and reprogramming program for heart failure due to prior myocardial infarction. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

