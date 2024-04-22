Popular (BPOP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Popular to post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.89. Popular had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $702.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. On average, analysts expect Popular to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Popular Stock Up 1.7 %

Popular stock opened at $83.20 on Monday. Popular has a 12-month low of $52.32 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Popular Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Popular in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Popular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $391,793.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $391,793.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $51,304.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,208.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Popular by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,856,000 after acquiring an additional 816,384 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,382,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,579,000 after buying an additional 786,453 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,531,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,746,000 after buying an additional 2,916,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,772,000 after buying an additional 82,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,527,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,812,000 after buying an additional 167,707 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

