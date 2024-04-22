Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$130.00 at CIBC

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$137.00 to C$132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$142.00 to C$139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$126.73.

Precision Drilling Price Performance

PD traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$91.49. 61,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,726. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$89.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.92. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$56.42 and a one year high of C$104.90.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$1.88. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of C$506.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$476.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 8.6166667 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Precision Drilling

In other Precision Drilling news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.16, for a total value of C$489,696.48. In related news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 7,878 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.16, for a total transaction of C$489,696.48. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 7,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.23, for a total value of C$496,346.48. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,227. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

