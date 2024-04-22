PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 40,319 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 23,709 shares.The stock last traded at $3.74 and had previously closed at $3.73.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $609.30 million, a P/E ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PropertyGuru Group stock. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

