Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PFS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of PFS traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 457,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,283. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $114.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $89,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 19,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27,121 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,897 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

